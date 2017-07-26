*Congrats to former “Good Burger” star Kel Mitchell, who just welcomed a new little one to the family.

The 38-year-old comedian, who just marked the 20-year anniversary of his sketch-show-turned-movie “All That,” on Wednesday confirmed his wife Asia Lee gave birth to their first child, a daughter, over the weekend.

“Fun reading all the post for the 20th anniversary of Good Burger today thx for the love!,” Mitchell began on Instagram. “We have also been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness!”

Mitchell and Lee announced the pregnancy in similar fashion earlier this year, rocking “Good Burger” hats while holding Lee’s baby bump.

“My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable! My Wife is the most amazing woman she was so strong throughout the birth,” Mitchell gushed.

“Im so proud of her! @therealasialee you are My super woman! You amaze me everyday! Thank you for this gift! Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing!” he continued.