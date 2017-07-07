*Kendall and Kylie Jenner have officially been sued over their ill-fated Tupac Shakur t-shirt line – but not by the rapper’s estate.

Photographer Michael Miller, who took the picture used by the Jenners in their ill-advised (and now pulled) collection, has filed a lawsuit claiming the siblings did not have legal permission to use his photos on their tees or on their website, where the clothing was for sale.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit states Miller has no interest in being linked to the sisters, and now feels the association has damaged his own brand. He is seeking to recoup any profits that were made from the Shakur shirts.

Kendall and Kylie’s tees first came under fire from Voletta Wallace, the mother of late rapper Notorious B.I.G., after she got wind of her son’s image being used without permission in the collection.

In response, the two apologized in a statement, saying: “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect the cultural icons in any way.” They further noted, “The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are so very sorry.”