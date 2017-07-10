Kendrick Lamar onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

*In addition to his upcoming tour behind new album “DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar will also promote the project with a series of pop-up shops.

After teasing the venture on Friday (July 7) through Twitter, Lamar officially announced on Monday, via Instagram, that a number of new apparel shops featuring DAMN. merchandise will open in the coming weeks.

THE DAMN. POP-UP

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on

The first “DAMN.” pop-up will open in Dallas on July 14, followed by several additional locations across North America including New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Vancouver, and more throughout the summer.

A full list of DAMN. pop-up locations and dates is available here.





