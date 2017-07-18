*Kendrick Lamar had a moment with fan Jennifer Phillips over the weekend during the Dallas date of his DAMN. Tour.

Phillips, a quadriplegic, injured her spinal cord a decade ago in a car accident and launched a GoFundMe campaign in April to help raise money for a modified van that will help her get around, according to Billboard.

She managed to raise more than $4,000 toward the effort, only to find out during a backstage meeting with Lamar that the rapper has paid for the van in full. He also gave her a jacket featuring a personal note that read: “Thank you for always supporting me. You’re an inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. You’re kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. You’re always appreciated! — K. Lamar.”

Watch the special moment below:

Jennifer took to Instagram and gushed over K.Dot’s generosity.

“If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS,” she wrote. “I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn’t meet them because I’m in a wheelchair… Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I’m driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde”