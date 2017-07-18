*Kendrick Lamar had a moment with fan Jennifer Phillips over the weekend during the Dallas date of his DAMN. Tour.
Phillips, a quadriplegic, injured her spinal cord a decade ago in a car accident and launched a GoFundMe campaign in April to help raise money for a modified van that will help her get around, according to Billboard.
She managed to raise more than $4,000 toward the effort, only to find out during a backstage meeting with Lamar that the rapper has paid for the van in full. He also gave her a jacket featuring a personal note that read: “Thank you for always supporting me. You’re an inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. You’re kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. You’re always appreciated! — K. Lamar.”
Watch the special moment below:
So @msj3nn has been around from day 1 supporting the homies in everything they’ve ever done. Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE’S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN. Here’s a video of me losing my cool before getting her real reaction lol. DAMN.
Jennifer took to Instagram and gushed over K.Dot’s generosity.
So about last night… lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I’ve been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That’s 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn’t meet them because I’m in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I’m driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde