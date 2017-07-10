*Kenya Moore continues to bask in the afterglow of her nuptials with new husband Marc Daly.

On Sunday (July 9), the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Instagram with their first couple pic since the surprise wedding last month. The two appear to be on a ferry in NYC, hugged up with nothing but water and the city’s skyline in the background.

“Baeday,” Kenya captioned the image.

#baeday A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Meanwhile, rumors continue to “twirl” regarding Kenya’s status on “RHOA.” Apparently, she didn’t tell producers that she was getting married, so the wedding was not filmed for the show and Daly reportedly has refused to ever appear on the reality series.

Producers were rumored to have given Kenya an ultimatum: either get her husband to appear on camera or kick rocks.