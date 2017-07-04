*One June 10, Kenya Moore walked down the aisle and married businessman Marc Daly in a “secret” ceremony on the beach in St. Lucia.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star claims she and Marc met a year ago and they began dating last December. Referring to her hubby as ‘extremely romantic’, Moore says of their special day:

“We wanted something simple and not overly complicated. He didn’t want something for show. He didn’t want it to be left up to other people’s interpretation of love. He just wanted it to be what he sees it: him looking into my eyes and us being together. It was just two people in love who wanted to get married.”

“I would not have done it any other way — it was amazing. My sign is an Aquarius, so I really love the water and the ocean and always wanted that as my backdrop. And we were all there on the white sand beach and you could hear the waves in the background. It was so romantic.”

Kenya’s close family and friends were in attendance including best friend Brandon DeShazer; her Aunt Lori; her Aunt Lisa who was her matron of honor and her best friend from high school Shonda, per thejasmineBRAND.

“The dress was perfect when I saw it,” she says. “I’m a woman of a certain age, but my husband wanted me to look sexy. And it was a beach wedding, so I didn’t want anything too formal. I knew this was exactly what I wanted when I saw it. I just felt so beautiful and grown and sexy and powerful and feminine — all at the same time.”

Continuing, “[Marc] really didn’t even want me to wear makeup because he said I look more beautiful when I don’t wear makeup. And I think that’s why I really appreciate him. He sees me for who I am and not as reality TV sees me or the world sees me. He really knows my heart.”

The 46-year-old former Miss USA tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, “I’m strong but of course, I get lonely I’ve longed to have someone who steals my heart and who I can trust to be my best friend. I’ve heard the love stories. And after a certain amount of time you believe it will never happen for you. You lose hope.”

Moore says she’s planning a bigger ceremony next June. No word on if it will be filmed by BRAVO.

