*Kerry Washington is one of three recipients of the sixth annual Women Making History awards, an honor given by the National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) to women making significant contributions in their fields.

Each year, the award is presented to groundbreaking women both in Los Angeles and in D.C., where the museum is located, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside Washington, this year’s L.A. honorees include Instagram COO Marne Levine and SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell — all of whom are not only making waves in their respective industries, but are also deeply involved in philanthropic endeavors that support young women.

The trio will be honored on Sept. 16 during a special brunch event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, sponsored by Glamour magazine and Lifeway Foods.

“We are extremely proud to honor three women with such innovative and extensive bodies of work,” said NWHM board chair Susan Whiting in a release. “Kerry Washington broke barriers by becoming the first African-American woman to headline a network TV drama since 1974,” she added of the actress’ portrayal of Olivia Pope on “Scandal.”

The D.C. awards honored former first lady Laura Bush as well as former Treasurer Rosie Rios, NASA administrator Mag. Gen. Charles Bolden, former NPR host Diane Rehm, retired Brig. Gen. Wilma Vaught, and Dr. Faye Laing, during a ceremony that was held in May.

Past Los Angeles honorees include Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sophia Bush, Rachel Zoe and Rita Moreno.