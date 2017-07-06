*It was nothing but brotherly love for Kevin Hart in his hometown of Philadelphia on Thursday.
The comic celebrated both his 38th birthday and the city’s newly-minted Kevin Hart Day, an official resolution that will dedicate July 6 as “a simple way to show gratitude” to Hart for being a “fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia,” Councilman David Oh, who introduced the measure earlier this year, told Philly.com.
Philadelphia stand up….It’s “Kevin Hart day” & it’s my B Day….I just hit y’all with what I call my Combo Pack 😂😂😂😂
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) July 6, 2017
Oh welcomed Hart back to his hometown during the free public celebration, which included musical performances and the unveiling of a mural on the wall of Max’s Steaks in north Philly, just a block away from the actor’s childhood home.
Happy #KevinHartDay !Pretty cool @KevinHart4real will be at the celebration& heck,today’s his bday!Germantown&Erie•10:30am @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/nYqs0AcCg5
— jennifer joyce (@JenniJoyceTV) July 6, 2017
Hart was joined onstage by his extended family and thanked the crowds gathered in the rain for allowing them to see “this amazing day.”
.@KevinHart4real giving thanks for the love on his bday! He gets a mural too! #KevinHartDay @KYWNewsradio @muralarts pic.twitter.com/s583LICPRC
— Cherri Gregg (@cherrigregg) July 6, 2017
After launching his stand-up career in the late ‘90s at Philly’s Laff House, Hart’s career built steadily through the early 2000s, and he has since headlined five stand-up specials and starred in scores of films and TV shows. His next film is the “Jumanji” reboot alongside his “Central Intelligence” co-star Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.
The “I Can’t Make This Up” author was recently named 2016’s highest-paid comedian by Forbes magazine, dethroning sitcom star Jerry Seinfeld by earning nearly $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016.