*It was nothing but brotherly love for Kevin Hart in his hometown of Philadelphia on Thursday.

The comic celebrated both his 38th birthday and the city’s newly-minted Kevin Hart Day, an official resolution that will dedicate July 6 as “a simple way to show gratitude” to Hart for being a “fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia,” Councilman David Oh, who introduced the measure earlier this year, told Philly.com.

Philadelphia stand up….It’s “Kevin Hart day” & it’s my B Day….I just hit y’all with what I call my Combo Pack 😂😂😂😂 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) July 6, 2017

Oh welcomed Hart back to his hometown during the free public celebration, which included musical performances and the unveiling of a mural on the wall of Max’s Steaks in north Philly, just a block away from the actor’s childhood home.

Hart was joined onstage by his extended family and thanked the crowds gathered in the rain for allowing them to see “this amazing day.”

After launching his stand-up career in the late ‘90s at Philly’s Laff House, Hart’s career built steadily through the early 2000s, and he has since headlined five stand-up specials and starred in scores of films and TV shows. His next film is the “Jumanji” reboot alongside his “Central Intelligence” co-star Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

The “I Can’t Make This Up” author was recently named 2016’s highest-paid comedian by Forbes magazine, dethroning sitcom star Jerry Seinfeld by earning nearly $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016.