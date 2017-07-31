*Kevin Hart is about to shoot his #moonshot in the coming months.
The comedian, 38, announced on Saturday he’s going to run the 2017 New York City Marathon on November 5.
“Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you,” he said via Instagram from a track. “Yes, I am running the #NYCMarathon. That’s my moon #moonshot. What’s yours?”
He also said he was inspired by Kenyan runner Eliuid Kipchoge, who ran the world’s fastest marathon in May 2017 with a time of 2 hours 25 seconds.
“After witnessing that type of greatness it inspired me to get my own,” he said. “I got little legs, but a big heart.”
Watch Hart’s announcement below:
Got a 9mile run in this morning. Today was my 1st run after my announcement of me running in the NY Marathon this year. I’m doing this run to simply inspire & motivate people to realize that we can all do whatever we put our mind to. I am going to get thru this run with will & determination. Follow me on my journey to conquering my moonshot. What is your moonshot people? #HustleHart #movewithhart #Moonshot #Nike
According to Runner’s World, Hart was first bitten by the running bug in 2015 and completed his first official race in August 2016 at Oregon’s Hood to Coast, which is a 199-mile, 12 person relay.