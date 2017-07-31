*Kevin Hart is about to shoot his #moonshot in the coming months.

The comedian, 38, announced on Saturday he’s going to run the 2017 New York City Marathon on November 5.

“Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you,” he said via Instagram from a track. “Yes, I am running the #NYCMarathon. That’s my moon #moonshot. What’s yours?”

He also said he was inspired by Kenyan runner Eliuid Kipchoge, who ran the world’s fastest marathon in May 2017 with a time of 2 hours 25 seconds.

“After witnessing that type of greatness it inspired me to get my own,” he said. “I got little legs, but a big heart.”

Watch Hart’s announcement below:

Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you. Yes, I am running the #NYCmarathon. That’s my #moonshot. What’s yours? A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

According to Runner’s World, Hart was first bitten by the running bug in 2015 and completed his first official race in August 2016 at Oregon’s Hood to Coast, which is a 199-mile, 12 person relay.