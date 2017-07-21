*As we reported earlier this week, funny man Kevin Hart found himself being accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko.

It all happened in the wake of RadarOnline posting a video of him getting friendly with a Miami mystery woman outside a Miami Beach hotel at around 5 in the mornin’.

Hart’s rep denied any wrongdoing, but the footage had folks thinking bad things as it showed him in a Lexus with the pretty lady.

As we noted in our article, Hart previously has admitted to cheating on his first wife — and his first wife, Torrei, claims the infidelity was with his current, now-pregnant wife Eniko.

Well, if you’re waiting on Hart to admit guilt, don’t hold your breath. He learned what every man learned from Shaggy’s massively popular hit from back in tha day, that even if you get caught buck naked in the shower with her, all you gotta say is “It wasn’t me.”

Of course he’s not exactly saying that, but he is laughing the incident off. In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old straight up denied any adultery went down. Additionally, he told “Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier the cheating allegations are “absolutely not true.”

OK, then, why he was out alone in the car with a gorgeous looking woman who wasn’t his pregnant wife at 5am? Hart tactfully, but not so convincingly also told frazier:

“It’s Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early.”

See, it’s just a variation of the “it wasn’t me” excuse, he’s using. Who can blame him. It works every time … If the person being cheated on is an idiot. Or is pretending to be one. We’ll just leave it at that.

Meanwhile, as far as who the mystery woman is that was spotted with Kevin Hart in the back of that Lexus at 5 am, a number of sites, including RadarOnline, reported on Thursday that she is a 26-year-old Miami singer named Monique Gonzalez, aka “MoMo” (pictured directly above).

According to CBS Power 96, Monique even responded to the scandal, denying that anything sketchy was going on of course:

“When they make something out of nothing you just gotta laugh — I know who I am and my truth.”

Hmmm, she’s using her variation of the “it wasn’t me” excuse, too.

OK, so while Kevin and “MoMo’s weak excuses are satisfying to a lot of folks, the situation so far doesn’t seem to be bothering Eniko at all. As far as the public is concerned, she’s busing posting bikini baby bump pics on social media. That should tell you something. We just don’t know what it is.

