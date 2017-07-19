Scroll down to see what he said about the report

*As we reported earlier, comedian Kevin Hart was put on blast as being unfaithful to his pregnant wife, Eniko Hart, via video footage initially posted by RadarOnline that allegedly shows him in the backseat of a Lexus with a woman who’s not Eniko.

The video (scroll down to see it) was taken on July 3rd, around 5am outside his Miami hotel, according to RadarOnline, which wrote:

“The two were seen chatting and getting “frisky” in the footage. At one point, the pint-sized star even climbed into the passenger seat with her! A source said the pics were exactly what they looked like, explaining: ‘It’s obvious they were up to no good! She kept looking over her shoulder, and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.’

“The two had been partying at Miami hot spot LIV during an all-star celebrity birthday bash for Hart, who turned 38 on July 6. A rep for the father-to-be denied any indiscretion went down.

“Friends are reportedly disgusted by Hart’s behavior, as he has been on a cross country birthday bar crawl while his wife is at home with a growing baby bump.”

Video Catches #KevinHart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife #EnikoParish A post shared by Ellez Sandas (@ellezsandasblog) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

In response, Hart posted on his Instagram:



#LiveLoveLaugh …..SMDH A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Hmm, given the seriousness of the alleged “charges” against him, that’s not much of a denial. We’ll just have to wait and see where this goes.

