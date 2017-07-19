Oh boy! Funny man Kevin Hart has some serious ‘splainin’ ta do. Not to us, but to his pregnant wife, Eniko.

We don’t know if we can call it cheating, but RadarOnline has put the comedian/actor on blast by publishing video of him with another woman in the backseat of a Lexus sedan outside a Miami hotel at 5am.

The video, taken on July 3, captured Hart getting real friendly with the Miami mystery lady for a good 20 minutes.

A source told RadarOnline that the pics were exactly what they looked like:

“It’s obvious they were up to no good! She kept looking over her shoulder, and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.”

The story goes that the two had been partying at Miami hot spot LIV during an all-star celebrity birthday event for Hart, who turned 38 on July 6.

A rep for Hart insists that nothing indiscreet happened in that backseat, but no matter how it’s spun, it’s straight up not a good look for the lil fella ’cause as they say a picture is worth a thousand words.

Rumors are spreading that #KevinHart cheated on his fiance. Looks to us like a huge reach, but what do yall see? A post shared by 101.9 Kiss FM (@1019online) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

While some folks are shocked, unfortunately this wouldn’t be the first time Hart has been tempted by infidelity.

His first wife, Torrei Hart, blamed the downfall of their marriage on his cheating ways. In an interview, she even claimed that he did it on her with guess who?

“[Eniko] was his mistress and one of the reasons that broke up my family.”

Unfortunately, it looks like history may repeat itself. A source tells Perez Hilton:

“Even though Kevin has a history of cheating, it’s still shocking he seems more interested in chasing women than spending time with his wife. A pregnant woman needs to know she can trust her baby daddy — not see photos of him taking girls back to his Miami Beach hotel at 5 a.m.!”

Damn Kevin Hart, it may sound creepy, but with your stature, you need to keep in mind that all times, somebody is watching you.

(See the full video and MORE pics at RadarOnline.)