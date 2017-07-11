*Kevin Hart’s new streaming video platform Laugh Out Loud, a partnership with Lionsgate, will launch on August 3rd with both original scripted and unscripted comedy series, stand-up specials, live broadcasts and licensed programming, including all seven seasons of HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.”

Among the comics handpicked by Hart to create, produce and star in content exclusive to the service include social media superstars GloZell, King Bach, Emmanuel Hudson, DC Young Fly, Draya Michelle, David So, Timothy DeLaGhetto and Anjelah Johnson.

“Funny has no color or gender. With our friends at Lionsgate, we are creating a global network that gives a platform to the next generation of diverse comedians from all over the world, of all ethnicities, to tell their stories,” says Hart. “Our culture of comedy is unfiltered and inclusive. Most importantly, we exist to make the world laugh.”

Laugh Out Loud programming highlights include:

● Black Geo (Dormtainment) – Black Geo is a satirical investigative series into the origins of black culture through sketch comedy.

● Campus Law (cast: GloZell, Wuz Good, Cynthia Luciette) – The scripted sitcom is based around three recent college graduates who decide to get jobs as security guards on their former campus. Campus Law was greenlit by Hart at the Laugh Out Loud Presents: Just for Laughs Eat My Shorts pitch session during the 2016 JFL comedy festival.

● Dead House (King Bach, Emmanuel Hudson, D.C Young Fly) – A scripted sitcom from one of the world’s top digital comedians, Andrew Bachelor – aka King Bach. Living arrangements become interesting when a human joins the cast of a reality show where 4 zombies must live and work together in one house.

● Def Comedy Jam: For the first time ever, all seven seasons of Def Comedy Jam will be available on streaming, exclusively on Laugh Out Loud. The digital debut of the series that was a driving force behind the rise of hip hop music and comedy culture features legendary comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Bernie Mac, Queen Latifah, Mike Epps and more.

● Hotline Ad: A sequel to Brent Weinbach’s “Gangster Party Line,” Hotline Ad will feature various chat line skits with celebrity comedic appearances (Snoop).

● Inglorious Pranksters – Stand-up comedian Jo Koy hosts this unscripted series that celebrates the Internet’s best viral pranks. In each episode, three UGC pranks will be given the ‘Hall of Fame’ treatment and only one will be inducted into the ‘Hall of Fame’.

● Just For Laughs 2016 – 104 comics. 52 episodes. It’s 15 minutes of original hilarity, brought to you from Just For Laughs, the largest international comedy festival in the world. This is the next generation of comedy’s A-list. Showcases include Godfrey, Ronny Chieng, Finesse Mitchell.

Leading into the launch of the streaming video service is Hart’s own hidden camera series, “Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend.” Sponsored by Lyft and featuring guests Trey Songz and Joel McHale, Hart transforms into elderly, over-sharing Lyft driver Donald Mac to see how far he can push the limits. The first episode debuts on Laugh Out Loud’s Facebook, which already has over 4 million passionate followers, with future episodes running weekly exclusively on Laugh Out Loud’s streaming service.

Watch a sneak peek below:

The Laugh Out Loud app will be available for free on iOS and Android on the August 3rd launch date. Users will also have the option to upgrade for $2.99 per month for an ad-free viewing experience and access to binge watch all episodes of current seasons. The Laugh Out Loud streaming video platform is powered by Vimeo’s OTT technology. LaughOutLoud.com was designed and developed by Quantasy, LLC.