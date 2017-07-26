*Baby number three is on the way for Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West – via surrogate.

The reality star revealed last month that she and Yeezy had started interviewing possible surrogates. They ultimately decided on a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency.

She is currently three months along, which means they’ll likely welcome the new addition in January 2018, joining siblings North, 4, and Saint, 19 months.

According to Us Weekly, the woman has reportedly served as a surrogate before, even appearing in a promotional video about the process with her own family.

TMZ is reporting that the Wests have agreed to pay her $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500. Should multiples be born, the Wests will pay $5,000 per additional child.

This is all on top of the $68,850 deposit given to the agency, according to TMZ.

Other stipulations in the contract focus on the surrogate’s wellness habits. Among the fairly standard expectant-mom guidelines are no drinking, smoking or drug use; no hot tubs or saunas; no raw fish; and no handling cat litter.