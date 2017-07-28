

*Even though his gut, er, “dad bod” says otherwise, good food and champagne can make you healthy, too. So says Sean Combs‘ baby mama.

Kim Porter, who says don’t believe your eyes, Diddy is the picture of health.

Porter is defending Diddy who suffered some dad bod shaming when pics of him on a yacht surfaced last week. But according to Porter, it’s all in how you see things … like Combs obvious belly fat.

Her message to haters is real simple: they just don’t recognize the good life when they see it.

Porter, who has 3 children with Diddy, also says this particular dad’s doesn’t need a 6-pack to impress anybody.

He’s worth close to a BILLION dollars. Hello!

It’s been 20 years since the deaths of hip-hop legends Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., but their legacies live on.

In other news about Sean “Diddy” Combs, the mogul spoke to NBC’s Willie Geist for a segment of Sunday TODAY and got real candid about the death of The Notorious B.I.G./Biggie Smalls and how the shooting death of Tupac Shakur impacted the hip-hop community.

Combs revealed that when Tupac died on September 13, 1996 (only six months prior to Biggie’s own passing), “it really resonated that things are really dangerous.” If you recall, Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting after attending a boxing match in Las Vegas. He succumbed to his wounds six days later, and the case remains cold.

There were allegations that Biggie (real name Christopher Wallace) played a part in Tupac’s murder, but he denied such claims and the Wallace family has provided an alleged alibi. The late rappers publicly feuded for years, but Diddy says he didn’t pay much attention to their bad blood.

“There were so many rumors and things for years that I was more concerned with the well being of my artists, myself and my family,” he explained.

On March 9, 1997, an unidentified assailant shot and killed Biggie in Los Angeles.

