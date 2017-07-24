*Several “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members had to keep Kim Zolciak from whooping Kenya Moore’s ass during a production shoot over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Multiple ‘RHOA’ production sources say Kenya and Kim were tossing shade back and forth while filming at someone’s home, but things went left when Kenya started bringing up Kim’s family. Kim reportedly got heated when she thought Kenya made a comment about her son, who was severely bitten by a dog.

Via TMZ:

Kim made comments about Kenya’s new marriage being fake … and Kenya fired back that Kim had pimped out her daughter to get John Legend tickets. Everyone we spoke to agrees to that much, but here’s where it gets messy.

We’re told Kim thinks Kenya said the Legend tix were for “your injured son.” Others in the house say they never heard Kenya say the son part. Doesn’t matter … Kim was convinced and lost it … rushing at Kenya, knocking over and breaking glasses on the way.

Cast members and production staff grabbed Kim and calmed the situation. We’re told Kim immediately bounced, and is genuinely pissed — not just “for the show” drama … like last season.

kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch. — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

In a separate incident over the weekend, Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann made news when she tweeted: “kenya is a dumb ugly evil b***h,” perhaps in response to her mom’s on-set fight with the former beauty queen.

When a fan tried to call Brielle out by suggesting she was too afraid to send the tweet directly to Kenya, the 20-year-old responded: “i don’t need to! she stalks me and my mom.”

