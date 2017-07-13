*Shaquille O’Neal is looking to expand his donut hustle.

The former NBA center owns a Krispy Kreme shop in Atlanta, but reportedly wants to buy at least 100 more across the country.

The basketball legend, who famously missed an opportunity to be an early investor in Starbucks because he didn’t think enough black people drink coffee, was on hand at a Krispy Kreme Thursday to promote the brand’s 80th anniversary on Friday (July 14), when a dozen glazed doughnuts will be on sale for 80 cents apiece.

.@Shaq kicked off the #OriginalGlazed Doughnut’s bday. Celebrate Friday- buy any dozen, get an Original Glazed dozen for 80 cents (US/CAN). pic.twitter.com/cbR1tgmW7y — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 10, 2017

TMZ Sports caught up with Shaq at the event and asked about other businesses he may have on the horizon.

The NBA legend said he’s planning to invest in food franchises under the business banner, Shaquille O-Meals.

Watch below: