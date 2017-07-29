

*La La Anthony was trending on Twitter Sunday night after her steamy sex scene aired on the hit crime drama “Power.” The mother of one was hit with a slew of angry tweets from folks accusing her of being a bad parent.

La La missed the initial online rage because she was chilling out in Italy but once she caught wind of the criticism, she hit up Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club” to address the negative backlash she has received.

“Let me just say I was happy I was in Italy when it came on [her nude scene] because I’m glad I wasn’t as aware of all the talk,” La told the radio hosts.

She revealed that the reaction to her sex scene with actor Joseph Sikora has been both good and bad but folks have been coming at her sideways because they can’t separate La La from her character LaKeisha. Some have gone as far as calling her a bad mother for doing sex scenes on television.

La La previously opened up to The Breakfast Club about filming the scene, as well as how she initially informed her estranged husband, Carmelo Anthony, about it, ET reported. She split from the NBA star in April.

“Well, let’s start with the sex scene. That was done eight months ago,” she explained to ET. “So, when it was going on, you sit down, have a discussion with the person you’re with and say, ‘Hey, this is what’s coming up in the script. I want to make sure you’re comfortable with it. I want it to be done as tastefully as I can.”

Meanwhile, when asked if she would be moving with Carmelo if he were traded from the NY Knicks, LaLa said, “We’re not at that place.”

Peep the clip above to hear what she had to say about those Kofi Siriboe rumors. There was talk that they exchanged numbers after presenting at the 2017 BET Awards.

