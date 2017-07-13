LA Style Magazine held the first of a series of The MUSE Lifestyle Brunch on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

*Los Angeles – LA Style Magazine held the first of a series of The MUSE Pre ESPY’s Lifestyle Brunch. This elegant affair took place on Sunday, July 9, 2017, from 1:00PM-5:00PM.

The organizers couldn’t have picked a better venue than the Downtown Los Angeles Mercedes-Benz Dealership to host The MUSE Lifestyle Brunch. A Mercedes-Benz car exudes luxury and sophistication. Stop by if you are in the area, 1801 South Figueroa Street, 90015.

A huge crowd was in attendance for this inaugural event. The crowd featured a mixture of young professionals, professional athletes, photographers/videographers, Mercedes-Benz owners, luxury vehicle enthusiasts, industry and social media influencers, fashion stylists, models, vloggers/bloggers, Entrepreneurs, SAG AFTRA members (actors and actresses).

A tight band provided a joyous musical soundtrack for the opening reception. Beautiful models strutted down the run way and posed near some of cars on display.

Journalists were thrilled to photograph and interview various celebrities who graced the Red Carpet. Working the Red Carpet were Ayauna Goday (model, actress-Bella & Bulldogs, Teenage Girls), Joey Luthman (Hawaii 50, Weeds, Modern Family, General Hospital), Will Ovid-singer,Mara Hall,actress, Girl Crush-Recording artist, Tyler Clark (Writers Black, The Catch and Modern Family), Jermaine Britton, Kamani Alana and Agu Ukaogu (Invite Only Cabo)Santana Dempsey (Dear White People, Megachurch Murder, Lowlive and Real Women Have Curves), Nychole Lynel (House of L.A. Chic), Angie Sanchez (Actress, Model, Life/Health Coach), Recording artist-Major, Leyna Topete (Impromptu Cosmetics,Actress,Singer Latina Entrepreneur), Christine Andreu (LA Style Magazine, Editor-in-Chief), Tricia Love (LA Style Magazine, Publisher), Jess Meza (Actress-East Los High), Alia Kruz (Creative Director and Producer) and Baron Davis.

The scrumptious complimentary chef-crafted brunch menu featured made to order omelets, waffles, fruits, as well as open Mimosa and Cosmo Martini bar. The MUSE Lifestyle Brunch also included Interactive components such as luxury content engagements for guests to explore ranging from live installation art, beauty products, automotive (Mercedes-Benz test drive experience), technology and entertainment.

The MUSE Lifestyle Brunch featured an inspiring inter-active panel -led discussion with the theme “Power of Influence.” The distinguished panel consisted of Baron Davis (NBA & ESPN/TNT Analyst), Angie Sanchez (Actress, Model/Life & Health Coach), Christine Andreu (LA Style Magazine Editor-in-Chief, and Moderator), Nychole Lynel (House of L.A. Chic), and Alia Kruz (Creative Director and Producer). These dynamic industry leaders shared with the audience how they can better themselves and to realign their vision to reach their full potential.

The audience walked away from The MUSE Lifestyle Brunch with some valuable advice and tips to build upon, a purpose driven life.

The event concluded with several people test driving Mercedes-Benz vehicles and a social hour with continuous entertainment with a live band. The MUSE Lifestyle Brunch was sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, Downtown LA Motors, Essentia Water, Impromptu Cosmetics and Moreno Sparkling Wine.

