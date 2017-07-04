*In one of the most diverse Marvel comics to hit the big screen, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” stars Laura Harrier, Zendaya, Abraham Attah, Bokeem Woodbine, Donald Glover, Selenis Leyva, Garcelle Beauvais, Hannibal Buress, and Tunde Adebimpe, just to name a few actors of color.

After the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” press conference that took place in New York at the Whitby Hotel, I talked to Harrier, the object of Spider-Man’s (Peter Parker) affection, and asked what the groundbreaking role meant to her?

“It’s exciting and a big step forward,” she beamed. “It’s incredible and I’m so grateful. It’s really surreal and amazing to be here.”

Zendaya, poised to be the next M.J., expressed her joy at being part of the Spider-Man universe.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” she told me. “I’m so lucky.” She went on to say the movie reflects what New York really looks like.

During the press conference, producer Amy Pascal did not mince words when she also said the film’s diversity was inspired by “reality.”

In the film’s depiction of reality, the many times overlooked fact that black students are high achievers is prevalent. Harrier and Zendaya are not just pretty faces, but on forefronts in the Decathlon debate team.

Directed by Jon Watts, ‘Spidey’ stars Tom Holland, Robert Downey, Jr., Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori.

