*OK Leslie Jones, what’s up with the fibs about finding a “secret” boyfriend? Weeks after saying she found one, she’s now saying what some thought all along, she made it up

“Just so everybody knows,” Jones tweeted today, July 4. “There was never a secret boyfriend. I have terrible luck with men. Real talk. They do not like me lol!!”

If you recall, Jones first dropped hints about a man by telling Conan O’Brien:

“I kind of am seeing someone, but, like, it’s a secret so I don’t want everybody bothering him.”

When the 49-year-old funny woman does settle down, she says she wants a man who knows where her laugh button is, so to speak.

“I like a dude that makes me laugh,” she quipped. “It’s not hard to make me laugh … because I like the goofiest things. I love goofy men!”

RELATED NEWS: STOKLEY WILLIAMS’ NEW SINGLE ‘LEVEL’ IS FROM HIS SOLO ALBUM ‘INTRODUCING STOKLEY’ (LISTEN)

*Here’s some sad news and good news. The sad news is that the legendary Minneapolis band Mint Condition is heading in a different direction than its lead singer, Stokely Williams.

That brings us to the good news. You may already know this, but if you didn’t, here it is. Williams, has gone solo and dropped his first album, Introducing Stokely.

Williams enlisted the efforts of Carvin Haggins & Ivan Barrias. Responsible for the success and hits by such multi platinum acts as Musiq, Jill Scott, Ledisi and Faith Evans, the Philadelphia based duo contribute to the fabric of Introducing in a way that superbly compliments Stokley’s mellifluous vocal style. Introducing also includes co-writing contributions from Sam Dew and Los Angeles based songwriting group The A Team.

But of course the question a lot of fans are asking is … “does that mean Mint Condition is history?”

Well, it just so happens that Williams sat down with Hip Hollywood to answer that question. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that his #1 focus was his new album and single, “Level.”