Original graphic novel designed for Lexus explores the connection between man and machine

*SAN DIEGO — Today, on the brink of the opening of Comic-Con International: San Diego, Lexus and Marvel have announced a collaboration to pair the first-ever 2018 Lexus LC with Marvel’s dynamic “Black Panther” character in the highly anticipated film, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, slated to hit theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, the film follows T’Challa, who, after the events of Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Civil War,” returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King.

“Marvel continuously captures audiences through charismatic characters and inspiring stories — the ideal fit for Lexus’ mission to craft amazing, engaging experiences,” said Brian Bolain general manager, Lexus marketing. “And the LC’s aggressive styling, high performance and agile handling are a perfect fit for the Black Panther’s quick, cat-like reflexes and superhuman feats. We’re excited to see the duo in action.”

To accompany the collaboration between Lexus and Marvel, Lexus also teamed with Marvel Custom Solutions to create an original graphic novel, with storytelling driven by famed writer Fabian Nicieza and cover illustrations by emerging graphic artists Scott “Rahzzah” Wilson and Szymon Kudranski. Centered around the balance between human and machine, the comic features the Lexus LC 500 with a new, Wakandan spin and its role in helping the Black Panther defeat a legendary villain.

Lexus and Marvel will celebrate their collaboration during Comic-Con after-hours at an exclusive Black Panther-themed event on Friday, July 21, with special performances by DJ Lulo Café and a surprise headliner. During the invite-only event, six variant covers for the graphic novel will be revealed to industry guests and comic enthusiasts.

“This campaign clicked from the get-go,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s SVP of global partnerships. “We have this bold, sophisticated hero stepping into the spotlight for the first time, and it’s been a blast to work with the Lexus team to build out a story that’ll familiarize fans with T’Challa as well as his advanced home nation of Wakanda.”

Lexus’ collaboration with Marvel is being coordinated by Lexus’ multicultural advertising agency, Walton Isaacson.

Ushering in a new era of design and engineering at Lexus, the LC 500 is expressive and stylish, with enhanced dynamic capability and performance. Additional information on the flagship coupe can be found here.

About Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.