*”Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karen King was taken into custody Monday while appearing in court on a separate case.

According to TMZ, King was in court dealing with her pending identity fraud case when the court clerk announced the car payment warrant.

King has allegedly missed months of payments on the Maserati she snagged back in 2014, which led to a judge signing off on the warrant in October.

She had eluded arrest ever since.

No word yet if the Maserati has been repossessed.