*Lionel Richie secretly met with “American Idol” producers about joining the series reboot on ABC as a judge.

‘A.I.’ sources say that the executives think he’d be a great fit for the show, but producers will not negotiate with Richie until Ryan Seacrest’s hosting deal is done.

Seacrest wants somewhere between $10M and $15M, which producers reportedly agree too. But he also wants an executive producer title and ‘A.I.’ honchos are resisting.

Richie is up for one of the two available judging chairs on the program, as singer Katy Perry scored a $25 million payday to join the music competition series, reports TMZ .

Meanwhile, Richie and Mariah Carey are teaming for a joint tour — one that he totally expects to be “camp city.”

“It’s going to be camp city,” Richie says. “And I told her, ‘Bring all the camp with you.’”

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter says he invited Carey on tour because of her discography of hits and diva antics.

“I wanted her to feel in her element,” Richie says. “And a diva has to do what a diva has to do.”

Their 22-show tour launches July 21 in Oakland, California. Richie postponed the tour’s start in February so he could recover from knee surgery.

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body,” Richie said in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans, and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

Live Nation released a statement explaining the rescheduling had to fit around the artists’ schedules.

“We had a small window between Lionel’s continued touring plans overseas in the fall and Mariah’s scheduled Las Vegas residency to fit as many dates as we could route,” the statement said.

 





