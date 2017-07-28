*Man, since when is not having ID on you cause for arrest? In fact, since when is cutting grass and passing out business cards reason to approach and harass someone? I guess the answer is — its not a reason…

…unless you’re a Black man.

Marlin Gipson is a 20-year-old man who works a full time job, is a part time student, and mows lawns with his brother to help grow the family business. In fact, mowing lawns is exactly what he was doing when a police officer approached and started harassing him.

In the beginning of a video captured on Gipson’s cellphone, we can’t see the officer’s face (nor Gipson’s) but we hear him say, “When an officer asks you to come to him…” he is interrupted by Gipson, who says, “Yeah that’s because I’m busy trying to make some money.”

The officer then interrupts Gipson and says, “I see you going from door to door.” To which Gipson responds, “I’m putting my business cards out.”

It seems this is a good time to shut this down when the officer responds, “Well that’s what I’m trying to find out.” But then Gipson says, “That’s all you have to ask. You see me cutting grass man.”

Then the cop says, “Let me see your ID,” and Gipson tells him, “I don’t have it on me.”

So the officer takes his pad out and begins to question Gipson; who responds telling his name, age, and date of birth. Gipson is very polite, with “sir” following his answers; but you can tell he is a bit frustrated.

He eventually asks the officer “What is this all for?” The officer, obviously stuck for the lack of any sensible answer responds, “What is what all for?”

Gipson reiterates the question.

“Whenever an officer asks you for your ID, you’re supposed to provide your ID,” the cop repeats. When Gipson says, “But I’m working,” the cop responds, “I don’t care what you’re doing.”

Things go from bad to worse when Gipson turns around and requests the cops information.

“OK, then can I have your card then, or you write your name down on something for me please.”

Read more at EURThisNthat.