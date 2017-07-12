*Marvel’s “Luke Cage” will begin its second season on Netflix under the direction of Lucy Liu.

The actress is set to helm the season premiere of Marvel Television’s superhero series, starring Mike Colter as Harlem’s last line of defense against the city’s underworld elements.

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” Liu said in a statement. “It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

Liu, who made her directorial debut with the 2011 short film “Meena,” first sparked rumors of her involvement back in June, when paps caught her on the show’s Harlem set. She has also directed four episodes of her CBS series “Elementary.”

“When you’re dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director,” said “Luke Cage” executive producer Jeph Loeb. “Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story, and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking ‘Luke Cage 2.’”

The sophomore season of “Luke Cage” is expected to air in 2018.