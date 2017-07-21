*On Thursday (July 20), Madame Tussauds New York took down the Beyoncé wax figure that caused all kinds of outrage and backlash among the BeyHive, only to place it back on the floor Friday morning…with an updated look.

The original Caucasian-looking wax figure, which also lacked Beyonce’s curves and facial features, was criticized for its resemblance to other white artists like Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

After the original statue — on display until September according to a now-deleted tweet from the museum’s account — was pulled from the floor on Thursday afternoon, a staff member told the New York Times that it would remain “off the floor until further notice.”

On Friday morning, however, Bey was back…and looking a bit different.

The museum told The Daily News that it had “adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure.” A photo of the alleged changes has yet to be released.

Earlier this week, a museum rep told the publication that Bey’s original figure looked different from the singer due to “lighting,” which “may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures.”