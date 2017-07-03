*HBO has yet to officially renew its critically-acclaimed drama series “True Detective,” but Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is reportedly being sought as the co-lead for a potential season 3.

Negotiations are at a very early stage and no deal is in place, Variety reports, but a third season has been in the planning stages for a while, and Ali’s casting would likely seal the deal.

The first season of “True Detective” with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey was critically praised, rewarded handsomely during award season and was renewed for season 2 rather quickly.

Season 2 stared Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch, was not as well received, likely prompting the delay in green-lighting season 3.

Via Page Six:

In January, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys indicated that he was “hopeful” about a third installment because creator Nic Pizzolatto was “closing in on an idea that he was excited about.” In addition, veteran David Milch came on board earlier this year to work with Pizzolatto on Season 3.

Ali won a supporting actor Oscar for his role in Best Picture winner “Moonlight.” His TV work includes a praised role as Remy Danton in Netflix’s “House of Cards” and a recent recurring gig on “Luke Cage.” Next up on the film side is a starring role in JC Chandor’s upcoming thriller “Triple Frontier.”