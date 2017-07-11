*After disturbing video of Maia Campbell high on drugs surfaced over the weekend, her former “In The House” co-star LL Cool J went public with his concern, asking fans to help him find her and questioning the motives of the man who filmed her and posted the footage.

Late on Monday (July 10), Campbell responded to LL (born James Todd Smith) insisting that she is fine and doesn’t need any help, but said she’d prefer a mental health benefit concert instead.

In video shot at an Atlanta hair salon, she tells LL: “Hey Todd, look bro, I love you. I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health. Don’t TMZ me, it’s really me and this is Darryl,” she adds of the man filming her.

She continued: “This is the shop that I temp at, or whatever. We’re good. I’m good. I’m doing property, I have investments. I’m a real serious person. And my show is called “From the Bottom Up – Season 2.”

Campbell, who has struggled with both substance abuse and bipolar disorder, was seen toothless, disheveled and speaking incoherently in the video that surfaced online over the weekend.

In her video response to LL, “Darryl,” for his part, seems persistent in getting Campbell to give her old co-star a concrete way to reach her.

“How should he get in touch with you?” he asks. Campbell says, “Don’t call me, I’ll call you.” After Darryl pushes a little more, she responds, “I’m really on Instagram. But I don’t want it to go down.”

“But how will he get in touch with you?” Darryl asks again.

Campbell continues to dodge, incoherently. Finally, she says: “I don’t know, pray to God … that I don’t start rapping.”

Darryl tries one last time before Maia gets seriously agitated and screams, “I don’t know!”