*Maria Menounos and E! said Monday that she will leave her post as co-anchor of E! News amid a battle with a brain tumor.

The TV personality revealed in this week’s People magazine that she was diagnosed with a benign, golf-ball-sized brain tumor and underwent a seven-hour surgery in June to remove it. She is recovering at home and spending time with her mother, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer.

“I don’t have my balance fully yet but as long as I’m holding on to [my fiance], I’m sturdy and fine,” Menounos tells People. “My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I’m getting stronger and stronger every day and I’ll be back to normal very soon.”

Menounos says she is leaving E! News to focus on her health and wellbeing.

“I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew,” said Menounos.

“I am going to take some time and focus on some passion projects and see what’s next. I’ve always been so proud of being a hard worker, but there’s so much more out there. I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world. For me, sharing this story is important on so many levels. I hate secrets. I also want to help women realize that they have to put themselves first. I wouldn’t have ever known or imagined that this was going on if I hadn’t seen the symptoms in my mom. I want to encourage people to find some stillness in their life so they can listen to their bodies—and hear what’s going on.”

Menounos has held the position since 2015 after joining the network in 2014.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she is known for,” said Adam Stotsky, president, E! Entertainment. “We are grateful for Maria’s many contributions to E! over the past three years.”