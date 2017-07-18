*Mariah Carey has gone viral for her complete and total lack of effort during a recent performance.

Fans of the singer have already accepted that she is not a dancer, but this latest footage of Carey failing to give her paying audience the earnest effort they deserve is apparently a two-step too far, if not hilarious.

While lip syncing her hit “Honey,” Mimi disrespected the choreography by barely moving her hips and smirking.

She throws in a few feeble arm movements and is quite stiff and awkward while being lifted horizontally by the dancers.

Reactions and attempts to explain her #idgaf attitude ran the gamut – from suspected drug use to her diva reputation. One Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “Me doing the absolute bare minimum at work today.”

Watch the footage below:

In other Mariah news, the singer is teaming with Starz and executive producer Brett Ratner to develop a drama series based on her life.

According to E! News, the as-yet-untitled production would be written by Nina Colman and be set in 1968, chronicling the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old in New York City who would go on to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time after surviving a difficult upbringing.

Colman would act as showrunner, while Carey and her manager Stella Bulochnikov would serve as executive producers.