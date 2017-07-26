*Mariah Carey has given fans a brief taste of her new Christmas song in a new teaser trailer for “The Star,” an upcoming 3D computer-animated Christian film due Nov. 10 by Columbia Pictures.

The film is rooted in the animals that were as much a part of the Christmas story as their human counterparts. A brave donkey, Bo, and his furry friends go on an adventure during the first Christmas ever and become unsung heroes.,

Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key, Tyler Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Gina Rodriguez and Oprah Winfrey lend their voices to the movie.

Carey, known for loving all things “festive,” is adding to her perennial holiday staple “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which was released in 1994 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016.

Listen to Mariah’s new song in the teaser trailer below:

Very excited to share a tease for the new movie #TheStarMovie which will be out in theaters in time for Christmas! #NewSong #TheStar pic.twitter.com/uRhGKugC8k — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 26, 2017

Below, the voice cast:

Steven Yeun as Bo the donkey

Kelly Clarkson as Leah the horse

Aidy Bryant as Ruth the sheep

Keegan-Michael Key as Dave the dove

Kristin Chenoweth as Mouse

Anthony Anderson as Zach the goat

Gabriel Iglesias as Rufus the dog

Ving Rhames as Thaddeus the dog

Delilah as Elizabeth

Kris Kristofferson as Old Donkey

Gina Rodriguez as Mary

Zachary Levi as Joseph

Oprah Winfrey as Deborah the camel

Tyler Perry as Cyrus the camel

Tracy Morgan as Felix the camel

Christopher Plummer as King Herod

Patricia Heaton as Edith the cow