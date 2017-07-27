*He served his country well! Cena, a beautiful 10-year-old Black Labrador, was recently diagnosed with terminal bone cancer.

On Wednesday, he was bid farewell as he took a final ride with all the bells and whistles afforded a military hero, before being euthanized at a museum ship in Muskegon and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.

Cena had served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines until his retirement in 2014. He then went to partner with Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, his first wartime partner, as a service dog.

Read more at EURThisNthat.