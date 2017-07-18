*TMZ’s paps caught Marlon Wayans in the streets and asked him to weigh in on the Michael Vick/Colin Kaepernick/Afro controversy.

As previously reported, Vick said in an interview that Kaepernick’s continued NFL unemployment is not due to his National Anthem protests. He’s still unemployed, Vick believes, because his play on the field has diminished and his afro and cornrows need to be done away with…in favor of a “clean cut.”

An incredulous Wayans told TMZ: “Aw, Mike Vick! You had damn cornrows! What the hell!”

The comedian, whose new NBC series “Marlon” premieres on Aug. 16, is in agreement with Vick that Kaep’s play on the field is the reason teams are steering clear of the quarterback.

“You can’t kneel AND throw interceptions!” Wayans says. “You ain’t gonna score? You ain’t gonna have them yards? You better stand up and pledge allegiance, sir!”

Watch below: