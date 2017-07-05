*Sir Philip Green says he refuses to get involved with his daughter’s new relationship with #PrisonBae Jeremy Meeks.

As previously reported, Meeks and the billionaire’s daughter, Chloe Green, were pictured kissing and snuggling up as they waited to be taken back to their $145,000-a-week yacht in Bodrum, Turkey.

After photos of the pair surfaced of their romantic rendezvous, the 32-year-old father of two has been facing fierce backlash from fans who are furious he dumped the wife who stood by him while he was in jail.

Topshop Tycoon Sir Philip spoke out as Meeks was photographed returning to Los Angeles to face the music with his wife of eight years, Melissa.

“With respect, I am not getting involved in it,” Sir Phillip told the Daily Mail.

While Instagram users continue to respond negatively to Meeks’ infidelity, his wife also appeared to respond to her husband’s alleged affair with an Instagram post of her own on Sunday.

One user wrote:

“And the award for the biggest scumbag of the earth goes to Jeremy.”

“What an idiot leaving a woman who held you down for eight years despite everything she’s even given you a beautiful child just for you to throw it all away for a bit of fame by going off with a billionaire daughter for more publicity.”

“Karma’s a b***h. Remember that.”

Chloe Green deleted her Instagram account shortly after bragging about hooking up with a married man. She posted a picture of her and Meeks together with the caption: “Just the beginning…We appreciate all the love and the hate.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy has also edited his IG account, deleting all photographs of him and Melissa.

Perhaps the couple was having issues long before he was caught getting cozy with Chloe.

As you know, Jeremy rose to fame in 2014 after his mug shot, taken after his arrest for felony gun possession, went viral. He was sentenced to more than two years in prison. While behind bars, he landed a six-figure modeling contract.

Since then he has walked the runway at New York Fashion Week and posed for numerous editorials. But the violent, hardened criminal is deemed so dangerous that he has been banned from entering Britain.

Earlier this year, he flew into Heathrow to attend a party, but officials detained him and escorted him onto a plane back to America.

Jeremy and Chloe reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival.

