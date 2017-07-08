*What tha …?! Here’s a tale ripped straight from the storybook about Insane Attention Whores.

Martina Big has spent thousands of dollars on surgeries in an attempt to become a Black woman.

The German model continues to highlight her clowinish racial transformation on social media, and many black and white folks are NOT here for it.

“I have great news. I had done the next step in my transformation to a black woman. Yesterday I was with an African hairdresser and got a hair extension with curly, African hair. To become more and more a black woman, that is such a wonderful feeling. I’m so happy. Next, I’ll have consultations for the butt enlargement and for the African facial features,” Martina Big wrote on her Facebook page.

Big likely considers herself to be transracial, a term coined why delusion white people, most notably Rachel Dolezal. You recall she was some sort of NAACP leader who was outed for lying about her race. She claims to be transracial, comparing it to being transgender.

As Rolling Out reports, Big’s perception of black women is clouded by stereotypes: big lips, big breasts, a big butt, and other “African facial features.”

“She’s only interested in fetishizing Black bodies without taking the time to fully understand what it means to exist as a dark-skinned person in this world,” the site notes. Adding that she is the “latest example of how White privilege allows her to try on the skin and body shapes of Black women as if they were accessories.”

Big posted the following on her website about her ridiculous transition.

One Twitter user posted the following about Big’s nonsensical transracialism: “#MartinaBig is mentally unstable. She doesn’t look like a Barbie and she certainly doesn’t look black. She’s overcooked. #burnt #mutant”

