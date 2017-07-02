*It is no secret that the Marvel universe is home to some of the most passionate people.

Fans of all ages, colors and shapes lined Hollywood Blvd. the evening of June 28 for the red carpet premiere of “Spiderman: Homecoming.”

EURweb was on the scene as well to capture this monumental event.

Fans drove near and far to see the star that plays the youngest Spiderman, Tom Holland.

“It’s a younger Spiderman, High school Spiderman … the cast is diverse” proclaimed one fan dressed as the title character.

“You look forward to these movies. That’s all you want to see all year,” says another fan.

The stars looked lovely on the red carpet as well. Tom Holland let EURweb, know that he thrives off the pressure of being the new Spider-man.

Zendaya rocked a lovely pink gown as all eyes were on her.

94 year-old executive producer and creator, Stan Lee had just as much energy as the youngest fan in attendance.

Bokeem Woodbine still remembers the feeling of finding out he’d be a part of the cast.

“I was shocked, I was completely, completely shocked” exclaimed Woodbine as he goes on to explain that he started shouting when he got the call from his agent. BTW, Woodbine plays Shocker, a sidekick of the Vulture (Michael Keaton) who is a career criminal. After several prison terms for robbery, Shocker built a battle suit that sent out shock waves to quickly open safes which in turn gave him a leg up over authorities. The role is a huge for Woodbine: “This feeling is going to be with me for a long time; it’s such a wonderful sense of accomplishment.”

Selenis Leyva is known for her role as Gloria in “Orange is the New Black.” In “Homecoming,” she’s opened up to a new universe with the character Ms. Warren, Peter Parker’s principal. She shares that she is loving this new world but when asked who has the most hardcore fans out of Marvel or “OITNB,” she says …

“Oh no, I’m not going to get into that because they are both hardcore and I respect them both.”

“Spiderman: Homecoming” stars Tom Holland, Robert Downey, Jr., Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover and Marissa Tomei. You can see the modern classic in theaters Friday, July 7.