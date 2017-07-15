*Earlier this year it was reported that Matthew Knowles was being sued for defrauding his former lawyers of $50,000 for refusing to pay a legal bill. Knowles hired Lang Ferrer Law last November to represent him and his company, Music World Properties, for an unstated legal matter.

The firm claims it provided services worth $49,120.35 but Knowles was the one who then did not follow through on the deal. The filing claims it was a deliberate act by Beyonce’s father as: “part of a ruse to secure free legal services.”

When the music manager held a secret auction and sold off Beyonce and Destiny Child memorabilia, Lang Ferrer’s lawyer fired off a letter to Knowles about how it hoped the auction would be used to pay his outstanding bill. The letter demand “immediate payment” of the nearly-$50,000 bill, per the Daily Mail.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Vivica A. Fox is Calling for Trump’s Impeachment: I ‘Can’t Wait’

While Mr. Knowles is currently celebrating the birth of his 3rd and 4th grandchild, theJasmineBRAND.com has the latest news in the case. The law firm has headed to court demanding the judge force him to turn over information regarding his baby mama legal battles, tax liens or past criminal convictions. Matthew is refusing to answer these questions.

According to the celebrity news site, the law firm explains that “Knowles has recently revealed he is seeking $2 million in damages from the firm + $100k in attorney fees and punitive damages for loss of business and defamation damage. The parties are in the discovery phase demanding he submit documents and information to help build their defense.”

Matthew is refusing to hand over the information, claiming the documents requested are irrelevant to the case.

The firm takes issue with him objecting to answering the questions “due to his counter-suit seeking damages for reputation harm which they believe relates to their question about criminal convictions.”

They are demanding the judge force Knowles to turn over the information.

Save