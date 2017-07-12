Maxine Jones and Rose Hill Re-Launch M&R Trading Co.

*If you appreciate African American art and embrace the deep history and beauty of people of color you will become an instant fan of Rose Hill Art! Every piece is a hand painted original with its own unique quality.

All of the products have a nostalgic feel and takes you back to a time when mothers made handmade dolls for their little girls, or Sunday dinners included the entire family in the kitchen laughing and preparing a soulful meal.

Rose Hill is the sister of former En Vogue member Maxine Jones and together they created M&R Trading Company an online store that carries the exclusive Rose Hill Art designs and unique lines including Little Colored Girls, Little Black Sambo, Knotty Heads, Mursi and Surma, Black Renaissance, Mosaics, Custom Tile, Coot Carter, Aunt Sweet, Cherries, Terracotta, and Black Dolls created by Maxine Jones.

“I discovered i could draw in 1996 at 45 years old” – Rose

To learn more about the artwork or see new product designs visit: http://www.rosehillart.com/.

“Our products are personal to my sister and I. Each piece reminds us of a relative or an experience we had as children. Black people have a strong heritage and at times it gets lost or we are made to be ashamed of our traditions. We embrace our beautiful blackness and it shows in the designs and the products we create,” said Maxine Jones.

Note: Maxine Jones is an award winning American singer–songwriter, and actress. Jones is best known as a founding member of the R&B/Pop vocal group En Vogue. In July 1989, Jones auditioned in Oakland, California, for the female group En Vogue.

M&R Trading Company pop-up Shop coming to San Francisco soon!

Social Media: @RoseHillArt @MRTrading

Amy Malone

[email protected]