*Rep. Maxine Waters has stirred the musical creativity of several musicians who were inspired by her steadfast response last week to Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin during a committee hearing.

When Mnuchin tried to talk around her question about Russian influence, the California congresswoman and ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee cut him off by repeating “reclaiming my time.”

She had to “reclaim her time” several times with Mnuchin, each time more sternly than the last:

Needless to say, the video went viral, which led to the inevitable birth of music mixes.

The biggest so far is a gospel take from NY-based musician and singer Mykal Kilgore, last seen in Broadway’s “Motown: The Musical.” He captioned his creation: “Our beloved “Auntie” Maxine Waters laid this sermon down so good that I had to sing about it! Whenever anybody tries to distract me or block me (even with praise or platitudes) I’m gonna have to let them know that I’m #ReclaimingMyTime!!!!!!! #acapella #soul #gospel #maximewaters”

Watch below:

Kilgore’s gospel twist went so viral that it earned a mention on “The View” Monday:

Also inspired by Waters was producer Adam Joseph, who remixed Maxine’s words into a club banger: