*Meek Mill says he’d be willing to bury the hatchet with longtime nemesis Drake following their headline-making beef in 2015 beef.

Two years ago, Meek accused Drake of using ghostwriters. A lyrical back and forth followed, with numerous shots being fired. According to Meek, his attack on Drake wasn’t his proudest moment. In the new interview, he confirms that he went too far during his battle with the Canadian emcee.

“I was out of control at that point, the way I was coming at everybody,” the Philly rapper told New York’s Hot 97 Thursday (July 20). “I offended a lot of people at that point. I think I could have approached things better, but it is what it is.”

When Hot 97 host Ebro Darden asked Meek whether he would one day be able to sit down with Drake and settle their differences, he answered: “Yeah, eventually. One day. It’ll come naturally. A lot of people tried to force that on me. Like yo, I got myself into this. I like standing up on my feet. I like trials and tribulations. I come from that.”

He adds: “Let it be natural. I’m a natural type of mover. We’ve been in that position before where we were supposed to be on the phone, [or] put in front of each other. Let it be natural. Nobody can fix this but me or him.”

Meek also spoke about Remy Ma’s diss track “ShEther,” which annihilated Nicki Minaj with jabs based on personal secrets about the latter that Remy claimed Meek gave her, including details of Nicki’s problematic butt implants.

Meek denied being the source of that intel: “I never told that to Remy, too and if she ever do an interview she probably will tell you that her ownself. I just was participating in all the bulls**t because when I’m in bulls**t everybody be participating, too.”

Earlier today (July 21), Meek Mill released his third album “Wins and Losses.”

Watch his interview with Hot 97 below: