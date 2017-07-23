*Is Mickey “Memphitz” Wright going to be the next troubled celebrity to turn to Iyanla Vanzant for help fixing his life? He certainly hinted as much in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“Somebody’s about to fix my life on TV,” read the post. “That’s all I got for now.”

He also captioned the photo with: “You got some real questions, well I got some real answers. Some Good some Bad. But it will Be the Absolute #Truth > I mean, that’s all I got for ya > #GodsKid”

See the post below.

Many of you know that Memphitz has been shrouded with legal and financial trouble for the past few years. From domestic violence drama with his ex K. Michelle to exploding on his ex-wife Toya Wright on “Marriage Bootcamp,” the problems for this dude seem to keep mounting.

K. Michelle alleges that Wright was physically abusive to her when they dated some years ago. He attempted to file a lawsuit against the singer, Mona Scott-Young and VH1 and Viacom, citing character assassination and slander after K. Michelle insinuated on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” that he used to beat her. Memphitz later admitted in court that he did have a physical altercation with her at a hotel in 2009.

Most recently, an aggravated assault charge against him was dismissed and Wright avoided spending 15 years in prison. You may recall back in June 2015, he evaded capture by Atlanta police and spent five days on the run before turning himself in for armed robbery and assault after a blow-up with a car wash attendant he accused of stealing weed from his car.

When the man said he didn’t have the drugs, Memphitz brandished a firearm and allegedly said, “Your life or my weed.” By the time the police arrived on the scene, Wright had fled and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He rejected a plea deal that included a 10-year prison sentence with 15 years probation in exchange for pleading guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The charges were eventually dismissed.

So it seems Memphitz may have plenty of personal issues that he would like to explore on an episode of “Fix My Life.”

