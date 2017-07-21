*Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced a long-term extension of its worldwide administration of Michael Jackson’s Mijac Music catalog, now run by the King of Pop’s estate.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded by Jackson in 1980 as his personal publishing company, Mijac Music grew to cover his own compositions as well as the Sly and the Family Stone catalog and songs by the legendary Philadelphia soul team of Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, and material made famous by other artists such as Ray Charles, Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Martin Bandier said: “Michael Jackson’s Mijac catalog is one of the most significant and valuable in music. Michael’s songwriting talents are respected and admired by everyone, but I also want to acknowledge his gifts as a smart businessman who put together an incredible catalog of classic songs. His estate continues to further his vision and we are privileged to be the administrators of such an important collection of songs.”

The Mijac catalog includes all of the songs written by Jackson, including “Another Part Of Me,” “Bad,” “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” “Can You Feel It,” “Dangerous,” “Dirty Diana,” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Earth Song,” “Heal the World,” “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Jam,” Scream,” “Smooth Criminal,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “They Don’t Care About Us,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “We Are the World” and “Say Say Say” and “The Girl Of Mine,” the latter two of which he recorded with Sir Paul McCartney.

Jackson’s first acquisition in 1983 was the catalog of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Sylvester Stewart, aka, Sly Stone. Thereafter, Mijac went on to acquire thousands more songs, including “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” “After Midnight,” “Ease on Down the Road,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher,” “I Got A Woman,” “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” “Love Train,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “People Get Ready,” “Runaround Sue,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Wanderer,” “What’d I Say,” “When a Man Loves a Woman” and “You Don’t Know Me”.