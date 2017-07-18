*The NFL is about to start training camps for the upcoming season and Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed.

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick says it has nothing to do with Kaepernick’s National Anthem protests, and everything to do with his diminished play on the field.

“It has nothing to do with him being blackballed,” Vick told Jason Whitlock on “The Herd,” via Pro Football Talk. “The gesture that he made last year when he took the stand to do what he did — listen, we all appreciated it, we respected it, and it was a good thing. I really think the stand that he took has nothing to do with him not having a job of playing in the National Football League right now.

“And being frank, Colin didn’t have the best two years his last two seasons. It wasn’t as productive as what we’ve seen him do. And maybe it was due to coaching changes and musical chairs in the positions around him and players, but I think in terms of him getting back on the field, it’s going to have to be a team that suits his skill set and what he does well: mobility inside and outside of the pocket, making plays with his feet, maybe a little bit of the wildcat — whatever they want to call it — mixed in, but it has to be some kind of scheme that helps Kaepernick and that team in terms of productivity. Any other type of offense I don’t think will help him right now because it’s going to take him so long to adjust and learn the system: protections, blitzes, what to look for, receivers. That type of camaraderie doesn’t happen overnight.”

On the network’s show “Speak For Yourself,” Vick suggested that Kaepernick’s afro may be too off-putting for teams.

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot — a lot of controversy surrounding this issue.”