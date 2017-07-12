ORLANDO, FL – APRIL 27: Former United States first lady Michelle Obama smiles during a conversation at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2017 on April 27, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

*A coffee table book featuring images of Michelle Obama during her eight years as First Lady will arrive this fall, three weeks before a book of Barack Obama photographs is due from White House photographer Pete Souza.

“Chasing Light,” featuring 150 color shots of the former FLOTUS by White House photographer Amanda Lucidon, along with Lucidon’s personal commentary, is due on Oct. 17, from Ten Speed Press.

“Mrs. Obama is a source of light and inspiration in my life,” Lucidon said in a statement issued through Ten Speed, a Penguin Random House imprint. “She was a mentor to me and so many people around the world. The work she has done with young people, especially girls and underserved youth, has helped me realize that I want to spend my life helping others reach their fullest potential.”

“Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” a book of Barack Obama pictures by White House photographer Pete Souza, will follow on Nov. 7. Souza has built a wide following on social media by posting shots of Obama that contrast dramatically with images from Donald Trump’s administration.





