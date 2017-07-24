*Tune-in alert!

NBCs “Midnight, Texas” premieres tonight at 10/9c.

The new supernatural thriller is based on the best-selling book series by Charlaine Harris (“True Blood”) and executive produced by Monica Owusu-Breen (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”). EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas was on set with Breen in New Mexico and found out which character the EP likes the most.

NBCs ‘Midnight, Texas’ executive producer Monica Owusu-Breen & cast member Francois Arnaud at the Oxford Social Club (Photo: Randy Shropshire/NBC)

Reporter: What characters do you gravitate to?

Monica Breen: …Which is my favorite baby? Manfred (François Arnaud) is awesome, I love Manfred. He’s a weird, fun guy who’s afflicted by something…really challenging but has a sarcastic dark sense of humor about it. My favorite characters are always the ones who go through really hard times and laugh. And Manfred can still laugh. Manfred’s journey is really interesting. Manfred and Xylda’s (Joanne Camp) relationship is like…he’s the guy talking to his Grandma all the time and in a RV. It delights me!

Cast of NBCs ‘Midnight, Texas’ – Pictured: (l-r) Dylan Bruce as Bobo, Parisa Fitz-Henley as Fiji, Peter Mensah as Lemuel, Arielle Kebbel as Olivia, Sarah Ramos as Creek, Francois Arnaud as Manfred, Yul Vázquez as Rev. Sheehan, Jason Lewis as Joe (Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Reporter: Did any actors performances surprise you?

Monica Breen: They all did. The way we structured the season, every episode sort of packs one character into an episode. So, everyone got an episode to sort of shine and every time we’d watch dailies, I was mesmerized and stunned. The first time I saw François being sort of hijacked by spirits, I was like, ‘that is the most painful, awful thing to watch and I love it.’ He commits. He gets hijacked by more people and his ability to take on different personas has been miraculous to watch.

Scene from NBCs ‘Midnight, Texas’ Pictured: (l-r) Parisa Fitz-Henley as Fiji, Francois Arnaud as Manfred, Jason Lewis as Joe, Bernardo Saracino as Chuy — (Photo: Cathy Kanavy/NBC)

Reporter: What’s the most difficult part of going from book to script to television?

Monica Breen: All of it. Casting was intense. Because these characters were so singular and so very specific and for me it was really important to keep the heart of the character if not the external trappings of them. So finding people with the humanity, the weirdness and the fun was super challenging.

NBCs ‘Midnight, Texas’ Pictured: (l-r) David Janollari, Carlaine Harris, Monica Owusu-Breen (Photo by: Mark Davis/NBC)

Reporter: When did you know, you wanted to produce “Midnight, Texas?”

Monica Breen: It’s a weird journey because I called my agent and said, ‘I want to write something that’s all my own. Send me some stuff.’ So, he sends me these books. Part of the reason I wanted to write, is a sad story…my mom and mother-in-law had just died…Similar to the books, my mother-in-law was a psychic and my mom lived in this tiny little town. So, within two chapters of the book, I was like, ‘Ah! I’m in.’ It’s everything I love writing, in one book. Character, romance, genre, action and I was like, ‘this would be the best show ever!’

 





