*Mike Tyson has opened up about the sexual abuse he experienced as a child — revealing just how much of an impact it has had on his life.

During his sit down with ESPN’s Jeremy Schapp, the former boxing champ confessed that when he was a little boy, a man grabbed him and tried to pull him into a building. But even now, Tyson still finds it difficult to go into details about what was done to him.

“Well I don’t like to talk about that, I like to keep that where it was in the past, but I was molested as a child,” he said.

When asked how the experience impacted his life, Tyson said:

“…it made me have to be tough for the world I lived in.”

Watch the interview via the clip below.

This is not the first time Tyson has talked about the abuse he suffered. In a 2014 interview with SiriusXM’s Opie Radio, he explained that he was snatched off the street at age seven and abused by an older man. He said the attack only happened once and he managed to escape his abuser by running away.

“I learned that it doesn’t make you any less of a man because it happened,” Tyson told Schapp.

A pro fighter since the age of 18, Tyson’s career and personal life have been shrouded in controversy. Back in 1991, a beauty-pageant contestant accused him of raping her in a hotel room in Indianapolis. Although Tyson maintained that the sex was consensual, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison. He served less than half his sentence.

Mike Tyson has been married three times and has seven children, one of whom died when she was just four.

