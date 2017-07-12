*Krystal Duhaney, a Registered Nurse, is taking the breastfeeding world by storm with her delicious lactation treats. Also a Certified Lactation Counselor, Krystal created Milky Mama in 2015 after struggling with her own milk supply following the birth of her second child.

To date, duhaney’s company has helped over 10,000 breastfeeding mothers increase their milk supply with their lactation treats and breastfeeding support. The company has also been raved about by celebrities such as Coco Austin, Lauren London, Natalie Nunn, Jenna Jameson, and more.

her product line includes lactation cookies, brownies, cookie mix, lattes, lemonade, iced tea oatmeal, and smoothie mix.

Offering breastfeeding support by way of Facebook Live Chats, a free support group that takes place every Tuesday at noon. Additional classes include Breastfeeding 101, Booby Traps: Overcoming Breastfeeding Challenges, All About Pumping, and more.

Our most popular item is our Mini Milky Sampler pack. However, that pack is just an introduction to our company and is only designed for mommies to taste our products. Some mommies experience results very quickly and others may take a few days. In most cases, our milk-making ingredients have to build up in your system for about 3 days on average. Here are some suggestions on what to order to get the full Milky Mama milk making experience. You should order at least one of the items listed below:

• Milky Mama Starter Variety Pack 1 : One dozen oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, 7 day smoothie mix, 7 bottles of lemonade

• Milky Mama Starter Variety Pack 2 : One dozen oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, 7 day smoothie mix, 7 days of oatmeal

• at least 2 dozen Cookies or Brownies

• 7 day Smoothie

• 2 week Tropical Iced Tea

• 2 week Lemonade

• 7 day Oatmeal

Further details about the products and support available can be found at www.milky-mama.com.

