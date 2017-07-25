*(Washington, DC) Inspired by the 1973 politically driven, resistance poem, Limbé by Léon-Gontran Damas, French Guianese photographer Mirtho Linguet, presents a visually impactful series of images.

“Give me back my black dolls so they dispel the eternal image the hallucinatory image of stacked large assed puppets whose miserable mercy the wind carries to the nose.” — by Léon-Gontran Damas

At the time when Damas wrote Limbé, he was forming a movement aimed at rejecting western ideology and creating more visibility for black post-colonial viewpoints.

In the Black Dolls series, Linguet manifests scenarios of magical realism to visualize the lived experiences of those in his home, French Guiana; re-contextualizing life under a global system of white supremacy.

The women in Black Dolls are posed in lingerie within a mix of natural and man-made environments, always with a confronting gaze. The Black Dolls Project is supported by the French Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of France in the United States.

Black Dolls will run August 18 – October 7 in Vivid Solutions Gallery (located within the Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road SE Washington, DC 20020) An opening reception will be held on August 19 5-8PM. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10AM – 7PM, Sunday 10AM – 3PM and by appointment.

About the Artist:

Mirtho Linguet began studying the art of photography in the early 1990s at the MI21 School of Photography in Montreuil, France. He later moved to Zurich, Switzerland to build on his skills and became a highly sought after magazine photographer, working with GQ, Vogue, FHM, Cosmopolitan and many others over a span of 8 years. In 1996, he won the International Days of Photography Award and went on to a residency at Point Ephémère in Paris followed by a three-month residency at the École Notionale Supérieure d’Art in Dijon, France. Linguet currently works and resides in French Guiana.

About Vivid Solutions Gallery:

Vivid Solutions Gallery ((Vividsolutionsgallery.com) is an exhibition space that opened in 2010, and is located inside the Anacostia Arts Center. Vivid Solutions is a project of ARCH, a nonprofit organization dedication to the revitalization of Historic Anacostia. Learn more at archdc.org

