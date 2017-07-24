*CCH Pounder is set to reprise her role as spiritual leader Mo’at in the four upcoming “Avatar” sequels, according to Variety.

Director James Cameron announced at CinemaCon in 2016 that four “Avatar” sequels were on deck, beginning Dec. 18, 2020, for “Avatar 2.” “Avatar 3” will open on Dec. 17, 2021, followed by a three-year break for “Avatar 4,” set for Dec. 20, 2024. “Avatar 5” will then debut on Dec. 19, 2025.

Cameron said his original plan was for two sequels, but after meeting with the screenwriters, artists, and designers, he realized that he had too much material for just two films. He initially decided on three sequels, then jumped to four.

Pounder’s Mo’at is the Omaticaya’s spiritual leader, the mother of Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldana), and consort to clan leader Eytukan.

Returning stars for “Avatar 2” also include Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, with “Game of Thrones” star Oona Chaplin recently joining the cast in an unspecified role.

Pounder, currently starring as Dr. Loretta Wade on CBS’ “NCIS: New Orleans,” has also appeared in the TV shows “Sons of Anarchy,” “ER,” “The Shield,” and “Warehouse 13.” Aside from “Avatar,” her films include “Orphan,” “Postcards From the Edge,” “Prizzi’s Honor,” “Face/Off,” and “Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”